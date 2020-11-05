William WQerbaOshkosh -William "Bill" Werba, 82, of Oshkosh, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born in Poland on July 15, 1938 and married the love of his life, Margaret "Midge" Stein, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oshkosh on April 15, 1961.Bill is survived by his daughter Gretchen (Adrian) Wanek, Green Bay; sons Charles (Amy) Werba, Oshkosh and Joseph (Bridget) Werba, Mesa, AZ; eight grandchildren - Erin Noe, Austin Noe, Kayla (Kevin) Laedtke, Courtney (fiance' Lonnie) Wanek, Virginia Werba, Margaret (fiance' Michael) Werba, Veronica Werba and Skye Werba; four great-grandchildren - Kira, Kaedence, Karsyn and Noelle. He is further survived by in-laws Tom (Mary) Stein, Mark (Cyndy) Stein, Dorothy Shafiee, and Katy Werba, along with many nieces and nephews, and special friend Peggy Buelow. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Midge; brother Adolph Werba; sisters Adele Hegg and Mary Turner; in-laws Joe Shafiee, Dennis Turner and Stanley Hegg.Bill was employed for many years by Medalist Industries and the 1st National Bank. With support and encouragement from his wife Midge, he started his own business, Bill Werba & Sons Remodeling. He worked alongside his son, Chuck, and truly was a jack-of-all-trades. Bill was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Oshkosh Power Boat Club where he eventually became Commodore. Bill was a loyal family man through and through! Providing for his family and ensuring their safety and well-being was of utmost importance to him. His children called him "Pops" and his nieces and nephews lovingly called him "Uncle Bull." Bill was exceptionally proud of his family and bragged to anyone that would listen; no one was a stranger to him! He was known to all as a jokester and a very caring man. Bill loved to be around others, often teasing and sharing jokes from his favorite spot, the center of attention.In lieu of funeral services, a celebration of life will be held next spring. In the meantime, please share your memories, photos and stories so we can once again put Bill in the spotlight. In the words of our pops, "LOVE YOU, BYE"