Willie Otto Mehn, age 91, of Berlin, died unexpected on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.He was born October 7, 1928, in Oxford, WI, the son of Henry and Emma Schultz Mehn. On April 24, 1948, he was united in marriage to Elaine Dewhurst at First Methodist Church in Berlin. Willie worked at Speed Queen in Ripon for 27 years and was self employed in the antique auto business. He was a member of United Methodist Church in Berlin.Willie is survived by his three sons, Ronald (Mary), Richard (Karen) and Dennis (Christie) Mehn; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty Ophein and Arlene Wynstra. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, on May 8, 2019; a daughter, Pamela Mehn; a great-granddaughter; a great-great-grandson; brothers, Leland Mehn and Donald Mehn; and sister, Elsie Renn.Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at United Methodist Church in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Larry Rieck officiating. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Auroraville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Willie Mehn, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.