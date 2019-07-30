|
|
Willis W. Hagen III
Union City - Willis W. Hagen III recently passed away unexpectedly in Union City, California. He was born July 18, 1985 in Oshkosh Wisconsin to Will and Janet Hagen. He graduated from Oshkosh West High. He earned a degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin Madison. He was a computer programmer traveling in California prior to employment. We miss him terribly but know that he lived life on his own terms in ways that most of us can only envy. He was witty, intellectually gifted and kind. He is survived by his siblings Daniel, Kate and Sara. In keeping with his free spirit in lieu of a formal ceremony we are gathering to share memories at South Park Shelter #3 in Oshkosh on Sunday August 4, 2019 from 12-4.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019