Services
Koepsell Funeral Home Inc & Cremation Services
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church - Kekoskee
23 Main St.
Mayville, WI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church - Kekoskee
23 Main St.
Mayville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilmer Wellhoefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilmer H. Wellhoefer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilmer H. Wellhoefer Obituary
Wilmer H. Wellhoefer

Mayville - Wilmer H. Wellhoefer, of Mayville, was given the gift of Eternal Life when he passed away on his 92nd birthday on November 3, 2019 at Crossroads Nursing Home in Mayville.

Wilmer was born the son of Fred and Blandina (Derge) Wellhoefer on November 3, 1927. He was united in marriage to Shirley Belling on May 2, 1953 at St. Luke's in Knowles. Wilmer retired from Gleason Reel after 40 plus years of employment. He was an active member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Kekoskee and served his church as an elder, treasurer, and usher. In his spare time, Wilmer enjoyed being outdoors while tending to his garden and flowers and also taking care of the birds which he loved to watch. He was a skilled wood worker. Wilmer also liked puzzles.

Wilmer is survived by his wife- Shirley of Mayville. His sons- Ronald Wellhoefer of Mayville and Randal (Jodi) Wellhoefer of Oshkosh. His grandchildren- Austin and Randi Wellhoefer. His brother and sisters in law- Gordon (Betty Jane) Belling of Farmersville, Audrey Belling of Mayville, and Sherry Belling of Fond du Lac. He is futher survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Elton (Mildred) Wellhoefer and Harvey (Lois) Wellhoefer, sister Irma (Harvey) Westphal, brother in laws Fremont Belling and Garland 'Jack' Belling.

Funeral services for Wilmer will take place on Saturday, November 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Kekoskee with the Rev. Dennis Bratz officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at St. Luke's Cemetery in Knowles.

Memorials in memory of Wilmer may be directed to St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Kekoskee.

Special thanks to the staff at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville and Generations Hospice for their care and support shown to Wilmer and his family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -