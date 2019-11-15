|
Yvette Irizarry
Oshkosh - Yvette Irizarry was born in Manhattan, New York in 1957. She grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and later made Oshkosh her forever home. Yvette fought a strong battle with Multiple Sclerosis but succumbed to the disease at the age of 61, on November 13, 2019 at Parkview Medical Center. She was surrounded by loved ones as she passed. Preceded in death of her parents, Louis and Maria Irizarry. She is survived by her two children, Ashlee and Michael Cerda and granddaughter, Olivia Cerda. She is also survived by her former spouse, Manuel Cerda, brothers, Jorge and Edgar Irizarry.
Yvette was a graduate of Washington High School in Milwaukee, WI and graduated with a bachelor's from Mankato State University in Minnesota. She was a social worker and helped numerous people in her career. She was a dedicated mother to her two children and enjoyed raising them in the Catholic school system. Yvette was a big supporter of Lourdes Academy where her children attended and enjoyed going to all sporting events. Yvette was a vibrant, fun-loving, beautiful person who enjoyed being around her friends and family, getting kisses from dogs, and making jokes.
Special thank you to the nurses, CNAs, and support staff at Parkview Medical Center who provided the best care and always made her laugh; she loved you all. Thank you to Tim Laurin, who brought a smile to her face every day and chased her down after her escape in the wheelchair to LifeFest. Thank you to Kathy Marsh for her friendly visits and laughter. Thank you to Susie Krieter for her years of friendship. Yvette will be missed by all who have been present in her life. No matter how hard life became, Yvette never once complained and made sure everyone came before her needs.
A Memorial celebration will be held at Parkview Medical Center in February (subject to change). RSVP to Ashlee Cerda ([email protected]) if you plan to attend.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019