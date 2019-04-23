Services
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Sage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Sage


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Yvonne Sage Obituary
Yvonne Sage

Berlin - Yvonne Sage, age 95 passed away on April 15th, 2019 at the Brown Wilcox Retirement Home. Von was born on Aug 6, 1923 in Redgranite, WI to the late Jay & Nellie (Walker) La Mue. She graduated from Berlin High School in 1941.

Von married James M. Paul in 1950 in Rapid City, South Dakota. He passed away from diabetes after 27 years of marriage. In 1978 she was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Sage and they were married for 15 years before he passed away from cancer.

Von would be the first one to say she had a wonderful life. She loved playing cards, reading, golfing, gardening, hunting, fishing, collecting rocks, traveling to Arizona for the winter and she even owned and flew her own airplane with her first husband. Her favorite time was going to Door County with her beloved daughter Judy, and geocaching with her son, Jim.

Von worked for the Berlin School System for over 20 years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of the Red Cross Nurses Aide during WWII. Past member of Maple Chapter OES and

Worthy Matron in 1965, past active member of Grow 'Em and Show 'Em Garden Club, member of Mascoutin Country Club for many years, Berlin Hospital Auxiliary, Friends in Council and has done volunteering at Berlin Hospital.

Von is survived by daughters, Judy Paul of Minneapolis, MN and Sue (Dave) Trampf of Berlin; and 1 son Jim (Maureen) Sage of Sioux Falls SD., 1 son-in-law Kurt Baxter of Oshkosh; grandchildren Jennifer (Todd) Tegethoff, Jamie Sage, Amy (Wes) Brown, Jason Baxter, Brent (Stacey) Baxter, Kristi (Nate) Bares, Ryan (Melanie) Sage, and Robbie(Betsy) Sage; 18 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim Paul, husband Bob Sage, 2 sons Jim Paul II and Richard "Rick" Sage, 1 daughter Kathy (Kurt) Baxter; special friend Phyllis Mijatovich.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday April 22, 2019 and 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday April 23, 2019 with an 11:00 service at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home, 116 S. Adams Ave., Berlin, WI.

The family is especially grateful to the wonderful people of Agnesian Hospice Hope of Green Lake and the staff at Brown Wilcox for all the care and kindness they gave to Von.

A memorial has been established in Von's memory. Von's life journey is available for viewing on Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home website.

Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin

Since 1919

116 S. Adams Avenue

Berlin, WI 54923

(920) 361-2050 Fax: (920) 361-3920

wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now