Yvonne Sage
Berlin - Yvonne Sage, age 95 passed away on April 15th, 2019 at the Brown Wilcox Retirement Home. Von was born on Aug 6, 1923 in Redgranite, WI to the late Jay & Nellie (Walker) La Mue. She graduated from Berlin High School in 1941.
Von married James M. Paul in 1950 in Rapid City, South Dakota. He passed away from diabetes after 27 years of marriage. In 1978 she was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Sage and they were married for 15 years before he passed away from cancer.
Von would be the first one to say she had a wonderful life. She loved playing cards, reading, golfing, gardening, hunting, fishing, collecting rocks, traveling to Arizona for the winter and she even owned and flew her own airplane with her first husband. Her favorite time was going to Door County with her beloved daughter Judy, and geocaching with her son, Jim.
Von worked for the Berlin School System for over 20 years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of the Red Cross Nurses Aide during WWII. Past member of Maple Chapter OES and
Worthy Matron in 1965, past active member of Grow 'Em and Show 'Em Garden Club, member of Mascoutin Country Club for many years, Berlin Hospital Auxiliary, Friends in Council and has done volunteering at Berlin Hospital.
Von is survived by daughters, Judy Paul of Minneapolis, MN and Sue (Dave) Trampf of Berlin; and 1 son Jim (Maureen) Sage of Sioux Falls SD., 1 son-in-law Kurt Baxter of Oshkosh; grandchildren Jennifer (Todd) Tegethoff, Jamie Sage, Amy (Wes) Brown, Jason Baxter, Brent (Stacey) Baxter, Kristi (Nate) Bares, Ryan (Melanie) Sage, and Robbie(Betsy) Sage; 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim Paul, husband Bob Sage, 2 sons Jim Paul II and Richard "Rick" Sage, 1 daughter Kathy (Kurt) Baxter; special friend Phyllis Mijatovich.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday April 22, 2019 and 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday April 23, 2019 with an 11:00 service at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home, 116 S. Adams Ave., Berlin, WI.
The family is especially grateful to the wonderful people of Agnesian Hospice Hope of Green Lake and the staff at Brown Wilcox for all the care and kindness they gave to Von.
A memorial has been established in Von's memory. Von's life journey is available for viewing on Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home website.
