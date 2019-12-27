The Oakland Press Obituaries
Aaron Marshall McNeely; of Oxford; born April 19, 1993; lost his life on December 23, 2019 due to an overdose of heroin at his home. Aaron is survived by his mother Barbara and step-father Jack Warren; his father Rick McNeely; and his beloved older brother Brett Nicholson. He was the grandson of Elizabeth Stoneburgh and Kenneth (set the hook) Jameyfield. He was also deeply devoted to his precious grandma Jewel Franklin Luxen; his deceased grandfather “Bud” McNeely; and deceased Papaw Frank Luxen. Aaron leaves behind many aunts; uncles; cousins; and dear friends, Sierra, Kacey Taylor, Phil Perry, Bryan Johns, and too many to name. He was an employee at the Twice New Consignment store of Fenton. After a long struggle with opioid addiction, Aaron was taken into the arms of God. Memorial services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion. Following the service will be a celebration of his life, at his brother’s establishment, The Liberty Bar, 85 N. Saginaw, Pontiac where a luncheon will be held in Aarons his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Aaron McNeely Music Fund www.gf.me/u/w9aucm. Any questions, please call Brett at (248) 535-4983.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 29, 2019
