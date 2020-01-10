|
|
of White Lake, MI passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 at the age of 94. He leaves behind his loving wife Joyce with many fond memories of their 69 years together enjoying family, traveling and wintering for over 30 years in Texas and Arizona. His close relationship will be greatly missed by his daughter, Teresa (Gregory) Prokopp who blessed him with two granddaughters, Christine (Matthew) Elliott and Lauren (Adam) Hengensbaugh and great grandchildren, Jacob and Leah Elliott and Sydney Hengensbaugh. His son Eduardo (Mona) Frias will remember enjoying all the baseball games they attended and other wonderful times he spent with his loving Dad while in Arizona. He is also survived by his sisters, Petra Salas of Pontiac, MI and Angelina Fredericksen of Denmark. He leaves many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and dozens of God children. Lefty retired from General Motors after 35 years of service and immediately became involved in his great passion for stained glass. His beautiful artwork can be found throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Columbia and Europe. He was a long time member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, volunteering countless hours of hard work and participating actively in a wide variety of parish functions. He was a gifted athlete playing semi-pro baseball in his younger years. He also enjoyed bowling and golfing. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Damien of Molokai Parish – St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 46408 Woodward Ave., Pontiac, MI . The family will be present to receive guests at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Pontiac on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 12, 2020