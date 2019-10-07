The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muir Brothers Funeral Home
1021 S Lapeer Rd
Lapeer, MI 48446
(810) 664-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Woytalewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Edward Woytalewicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam Edward Woytalewicz Obituary
Adam Edward Woytalewicz, 43, of Metamora, died Saturday October 5, 2019. He was born August 13, 1976 in Warren to parents Patricia (Conley) Woytalewicz and Ronald Woytalewicz. Mr. Woytalewicz was a cook for Lenny Millers for 20 years, he loved to cook. Adam enjoyed many things; movies and music, engineering and physics as well as martial arts and fitness. He will be missed. Mr. Woytalewicz is survived by his father: Ronald Woytalewicz, mother: Patricia Woytalewicz and brother: John (fiancé Debbie Fine) Woytalewicz. Adam’s visitation will be 4:00-8:00pm Friday at Muir Brothers Funeral Home, Lapeer. His funeral mass will be 10:30am Saturday October 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion. The family will receive folks, the hour prior to mass, at the church. Cremation will follow services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or Habitat for Humanity, Lapeer-Tuscola. Condolences and memories may be left at
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now