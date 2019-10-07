|
|
Adam Edward Woytalewicz, 43, of Metamora, died Saturday October 5, 2019. He was born August 13, 1976 in Warren to parents Patricia (Conley) Woytalewicz and Ronald Woytalewicz. Mr. Woytalewicz was a cook for Lenny Millers for 20 years, he loved to cook. Adam enjoyed many things; movies and music, engineering and physics as well as martial arts and fitness. He will be missed. Mr. Woytalewicz is survived by his father: Ronald Woytalewicz, mother: Patricia Woytalewicz and brother: John (fiancé Debbie Fine) Woytalewicz. Adam’s visitation will be 4:00-8:00pm Friday at Muir Brothers Funeral Home, Lapeer. His funeral mass will be 10:30am Saturday October 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion. The family will receive folks, the hour prior to mass, at the church. Cremation will follow services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or Habitat for Humanity, Lapeer-Tuscola. Condolences and memories may be left at
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 8, 2019