Adolph "Al" Henry Magnus of Bloomfield Hills passed away on November 26, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio on June 28, 1931, and grew up in Pontiac, Michigan. He graduated from Pontiac Central High School before attending University of Michigan, where he graduated with a BBA in 1952 and an MBA in 1953. He was drafted before the end of the Korean War and served in the US Army as an Army Auditor. After his military service, he worked for Coopers & Lybrand accounting firm, leaving after three years to begin a 50+ year career as a certified public accountant at the Bloomfield Hills CPA firm of Jenkins, Magnus, Volk and Carroll (now JMVC). Al was a very active community volunteer, serving twice as president of the Pontiac Lions Club and receiving numerous awards and recognitions for his charity work. Additionally, he was a member of the University of Michigan Club of Detroit, the University of Michigan Victors Club and Presidents Club, Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity, Kirk in the Hills Presbyterian Church, Forest Lake Country Club, Bay Pointe Country Club, the Bloomfield Historical Society, Preservation Bloomfield, and the Birmingham Senior Men's Club. Al is survived by his wife Rebecca Johnson Magnus, sister Barbara Magnus Small, son Kurt Henry Magnus (Emily), daughter Tiffiny Magnus McTurnan (John), and three granddaughters Liesl Magnus, Lillian Magnus, and Virginia McTurnan. A family graveside service will be planned for a future date in Steubenville, Ohio. Memorial donations can be made to the Magnus Family Scholarship at the University of Michigan Business School or the Pontiac Lions Club. U of M Donations can be mailed to: Stephen M. Ross School of Business, 700 East University, Kresge Hall, 4th Floor West, Suite K4530, Ann Arbor, MI 48109-1234, Memo: Magnus Family Scholarship - #570796. Or Online: https://michiganross.umich.edu/giving
, and "write in" your gift using the fund name/number above. Pontiac Lions Club donations can be mailed to: Pontiac Lions Club, Care of Dick Wolf, 704 Kirkton Court, Rochester Hills, MI 48307. Arrangements entrusted to ARN Funeral & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at arnmortuary.com
