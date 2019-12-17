|
MARTIN, AL N. “Cowboy”, of Waterford, born June 28, 1943 in Pontiac, MI went home to be with the lord on December 13, 2019. He proudly served in the US Army. He was a member of Free Pentecostal Church of God. Cowboy was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Helen, son Alfred Jr., 7 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by wife of almost 50 years JoAnn Martin nee Daniels; brother Jerry (Diane) Martin; children Deonna (Dee-Dee) Martin, Timothy (Pam) Martin, Steve (April) Martin, Kimberly (Gino) Brindisi, Raymond (Leah) Eglinton (who was like a son to us), Lisa Martin, Jamie (Shane) Duffie; 17 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; also a host of family and friends whom he loved dearly. Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, (8909 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston). Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Family will receive visitors from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 18, 2019