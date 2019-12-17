The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
(248) 620-4142
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Al Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Al N. "Cowboy" Martin


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Al N. "Cowboy" Martin Obituary
MARTIN, AL N. “Cowboy”, of Waterford, born June 28, 1943 in Pontiac, MI went home to be with the lord on December 13, 2019. He proudly served in the US Army. He was a member of Free Pentecostal Church of God. Cowboy was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Helen, son Alfred Jr., 7 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by wife of almost 50 years JoAnn Martin nee Daniels; brother Jerry (Diane) Martin; children Deonna (Dee-Dee) Martin, Timothy (Pam) Martin, Steve (April) Martin, Kimberly (Gino) Brindisi, Raymond (Leah) Eglinton (who was like a son to us), Lisa Martin, Jamie (Shane) Duffie; 17 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; also a host of family and friends whom he loved dearly. Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, (8909 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston). Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Family will receive visitors from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Al's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -