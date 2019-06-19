|
Alan Arthur Reidinger, age 83, a long-time resident of Rochester Hills and retired doctor passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born January 18, 1936 in Summit, NJ. Alan received his Chemical Engineering degree from U of M and Medical Degree from Wayne State University. Beloved husband of 38 years of Mary Ann (Hobart) Reidinger. Predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Sandra Jean Smith. Cherished father of Mark Reidinger (deceased), Pam Reidinger Parrott, Shelly Reidinger Weed (Scott Ammerman), Nancy Reidinger Breton (Gary), Tracy Bogard Smith (Gary), Philip Bogard (Nicole). Loving grandfather of Charlie and Jimmy Parrott, Chris (Jessina) Weed, Caroline Weed (Ricky Arnold), Peyton and Page Bogard, Erin Smith Fackler (Adam) and Julia Smith Cramer (Jacob). And great-grandfather of Wesley and William Weed, Mason and Merrick Fackler, Ruby Lou and Violet Cramer. Alan served as a Captain in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War where he received a bronze star. He was a dedicated Radiologist, working at Crittenton Hospital for over 30 years until his retirement in 1998. His hobbies and interests were varied and included golfing, sailing, avid sudoku player, travel and spending time with family. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1-4 p.m., with a Memorial Service beginning at 4 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester, MI. In Lieu of flowers in Alan's memory, donations may be made to the Community Foundation of Greater Rochester. Another option, Alan would love if people at least fund their own IRA.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 23, 2019