Bass, Alan R., Ph.D. Dr. Alan Bass passed January 14, 2020 at 87 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan formerly from St. Louis, MO. Renowned professor of Industrial Organizational Psychology at Wayne State University for 34 years. Son of the late Morris and Mary Bass; dear husband of Janis (Wolfe) Bass; father of Elisa C. Bass; brother of Terry (Doris) Bass and Brian (Jean Jensen) Bass. Attended Soldan, Wash. U., MIT and U.of Ill. Those who knew him were changed for the better.

Published in The Oakland Press from May 18 to May 21, 2020.
