SPARLING, ALAN MARK, 66, of Clarkston, passed away June 21, 2020. Son of the late Verl and Aimee Sparling; husband of Elizabeth aka Beth for 18 years; father of Benjamin (Abigail) Sparling and Adam (Rebecca) Sparling and stepfather of Carly (Brett) Dibble and Jessica Block; grandfather of Harris, Griffin and William Sparling and step-grandfather of Luca, Shay, Cassidy, Owen, Ellie and Evan; dearest brother of Jackie (Bob) Howard, Cindy Lee and sister-in-law Judy and preceded in death by older brother Robert Sparling. Al’s kindness, empathy, warm charm and hearty laughter will be missed. A private family gathering will be held on Sunday June 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to be made to helping protect the Great Lakes through Alliance for the Great Lakes at www.greatlakes.orgTo post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.