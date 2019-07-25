|
July 23, 2019. Age 101. Beloved husband of the late Goldie. Loving father of Mary Ann (James) Harrington, Kathryn (Douglas) Vance and Richard Stanker. Proud grandfather of Andrew (Vicki) Harrington, Abigail (John) Wujek, Timothy (Kim) Harrington, Simon (Stacy) Vance, Kevin (Teresa) Vance, Albert Stanker II, Ricky Stanker, Jimmy Stanker and Heather (Dan) Jones. Great-grandfather of Nathan, Katherine, Allison, Henry, Emma, Helen, Lachlan, Georgina, Greta, Emmett, Hazel, Sachel (Lauren), Meredith, Charlie, Alyvia and Madison. Great-great-grandfather of Caleb and Evolett. Dear brother of the late Felix. Donations preferred to St. Mary's Prep: memo Athletic Dept. or to Our Lady of Refuge: memo Athletic Dept. Services for Mr. Stanker were private. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 28, 2019