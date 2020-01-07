|
Monroe, Albert F. born in Pontiac, formerly of Clarkson, age 76, died Jan. 4, 2020. He was employed at GM for 30 years. Member of the Big Chief Barbershop Chorus of Waterford & Four Wheel Drive Barbershop Quartet. Al is survived by his wife Gari; his daughters Julie (Dennis) Deppner, Carrie (Chris) Phillips, and 5 grandchildren. Services Monday, Jan. 13, 11 am at Ottawa Park Cemetery in Clarkston, MI. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 10-11 am. Full obituary at www.ColeFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 8, 2020