|
|
Hoover, Albert LeRoy, age 78, of White Lake. Died July 27, 2019. Albert was born on November 25, 1940 in Pontiac, son of the late LeRoy Hoover and the late Mary Gurski. He is survived by a brother Max (Mary) Gurski, his sister Fran Hayes and a nephew, Jason Teelander. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years Yuriko. Albert served in the U.S. Army for 10 years and then was employed in real estate sales in Japan with the General Development Corporation. He was a member of the Unity Church and loved caring for animals, especially dogs and cats. In honor of Albert’s wishes, public services will not be held at this time. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Arrangements by Family Funeral Care, Keego Harbor.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 4, 2019