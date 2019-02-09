The Oakland Press Obituaries
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Sadoway, Alex passed away at the age of 96 on February 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia D. Sadoway (formerly Mertoian) Loving father of Sandra (Bill) Jack and David (Kathleen) Sadoway. Cherished grandfather of four and great grandfather of 10. Alex will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Monday 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with 7:00 p.m. Prayers at St. John Armenian Church. In state Tuesday 10:00 a.m. until Alex’s 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service. Memorial contributions to St. John Armenian Church or The Detroit Goodfellows. To send a personal condolence, go to www.ekfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 10, 2019
