Or Copy this URL to Share
of Clarkston; passed away June 18, 2020; age 80; husband of Kathy; father of Laura (Jeff) Wohlfeil & Suzy (Mike) Gibson; grandpa of Avery, Ashlyn, Lucas & Alexandria; brother of Jackie (Dale) Flanery; brother in law of Sharon (Greg) Matzelle, Joseph Krause & Stephen Krause; preceded in death by sisters Florence (late Jean) Roy & Patricia (Jack) Flanigan. Al retired from General Motors & was an avid Detroit Lion’s fan. He served in the U.S. Airforce. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home Monday 4:00pm-7:00pm with a rosary at 6:00pm. Due to governmental restrictions, please note gathering of ten people at a time at the funeral home. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:00am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford with visiting directly at the church at 9:30am. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul or a veteran’s organization of your choice. Please leave a memory or condolence on Al’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
