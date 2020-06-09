Alexander D. "Sandy" Cummings
CUMMINGS, ALEXANDER D. “SANDY” of White Lake, passed away June 6, 2020 at 72 years of age. Loving husband of the late Barbara for 46 years; dearest father of Cory (Matt) Cummings, Lonnie Cummings, Ashlee (Derrick) Cummings, and the late Jami Cummings; grandfather of Logan, Trenton, Kylee, Dakota, Gabriel, Nevaeh, Emily, Alex, Alycia, Cyrianna, and Landon; great grandfather of Brooklyn and Skylar; brother of Lynn Newbrough and James Small. Sandy was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corp-Vietnam. He worked for 3M Tool & Machine in Commerce and owned Semper Fi Lawn Care. He loved the out of doors, especially camping. Sandy was full of life with a great love for his country and family. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him, but comforted knowing he is now with the love of his life. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 12 noon, COATS FUNERAL HOME- CLARKSTON. Burial Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly with military honors. Family will receive friends Monday 4-8 p.m. Due to Covid-19 limit of 10 people at time, masks are required. To post a tribute, visit; www.CoatsFuneralHome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
