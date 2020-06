Alexander KROEPLIN

of Clarkston; passed away June 18, 2020; age 80; husband of Kathy; father of Laura (Jeff) Wohlfeil & Suzy (Mike) Gibson; grandpa of Avery, Ashlyn, Lucas & Alexandria; brother of Jackie (Dale) Flanery; brother in law of Sharon (Greg) Matzelle, Joseph Krause & Stephen Krause; preceded in death by sisters Florence (late Jean) Roy & Patricia (Jack) Flanigan. Al retired from General Motors & was an avid Detroit Lion’s fan. He served in the U.S. Airforce. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home Monday 4:00pm-7:00pm with a rosary at 6:00pm. Due to governmental restrictions, please note gathering of ten people at a time at the funeral home. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:00am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford with visiting directly at the church at 9:30am. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul or a veteran’s organization of your choice. Please leave a memory or condolence on Al’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com