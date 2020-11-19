Formally of Oxford, passed away on Veteran’s Day, 11-11-20, peacefully with family by his side, age 92. Born in Bramwell, W VA to Millard & Mabel Rigney. Survived by his beloved wife Beverly of 69 years, 3 sons, Daniel, Gary (Kathy), Robert & daughter Debra. Also survived by 5 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren. His 8 siblings preceded him in death. Retired from Pontiac Motors as a Supervisor. U.S. Army decorated Staff Sergeant Korean War. Past Post Commander American Legion & member of VFW. Private honors military service held at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Visit LynchandSonsoxford.com