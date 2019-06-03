The Oakland Press Obituaries
Nasianceno, Alfredo; of Pontiac; Passed away June 1, 2019. Alfredo is the beloved son of the late Rosalio Sr. and Carolina Nacianceno; beloved husband of Margaret; loving father of Alfredo II (Corie) Nasianceno and Joseph (Stephanie) Nasianceno; godfather of Larry Rodriguez and Jonathan Beeler; cherished grandfather to Elexis, Isabella, Joseph, Emily, Damacio, Tatiana and Alfredo III; and the loving brother of Yolanda (Eli) Anzures, Samuel (Vanessa) Nacianceno, Ricardo (Monica) Nacianceno, the late Rosalio Jr. (Colleene) Naciancene, the late Victor (Emily) Nacianceno, the late John Nacianceno and the late Joe Nacianceno. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 6, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. with Rosary Prayers at 7 p.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 5, 2019
