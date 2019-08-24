The Oakland Press Obituaries
More Obituaries for ALFREDO COTTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFREDO R. COTTO

ALFREDO R. COTTO Obituary
“AL” of Pontiac; August 20, 2019; age 66; Beloved father of Anthony (Meggan) Pintrick, Joshua Pintrick, Mitchell (Katie) Cotto and Autumn Pintrick; Former spouse and close friend of April Cotto; Dear grandfather of Haedyn, Jacob, Jase, Isabella, Ariana, Nico, Melanie, Natalie and Cameron. Also cherished by many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Mr. Cotto was born April 19, 1953 in Caguas, Puerto Rico. He was employed at Total Armored Car and was a veteran of the United States Army. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 25, 2019
