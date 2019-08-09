|
Hansen, Alice Ann, known as Ann, was born during a blizzard on December 2, 1929 at her family's farm near Sibley, Iowa. Ann was the youngest child of six born to her parents, Alice Mae Winkel Taylor and Dallas Burdette Taylor. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother and grandmother. Ann graduated from Melvin High School, where she was an excellent student and starred as forward on the basketball team that made it to the Iowa state finals during her senior year. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College and earned a B.A. from the University of Iowa. Ann was proud to work as an elementary school teacher, primarily teaching third grade. She kept in touch with some of her students for decades. While working as a school teacher in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Ann was introduced by a mutual friend to Kirk Wade Hansen. They were wed on June 25, 1955 and enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Ann and Kirk had two children: a daughter, Judy and a son, David. They moved with Kirk's career to several towns throughout Iowa, including Cedar Rapids, Burlington and Des Moines. The Hansen family also lived in Omaha, Nebraska and Indianapolis, Indiana before moving to the Detroit area in 1972. They settled in Bloomfield Hills primarily because of the outstanding public school system and they joined First United Methodist Church in Birmingham. Ann instilled a love of reading and a strong work ethic in her children. She provided a phenomenal level of support to her husband and children in all of their endeavors, attending meetings, recitals and sporting events with enthusiastic pride. She had an indomitable spirit and was always kind to everyone. After her children went on to college, Ann increased her participation in community service, notably with Birmingham-Bloomfield Families in Action. Next she was a founder and State Network Director of Michigan Communities in Action for Drug-Free Youth (MCADY), a grass-roots, non-profit organization dedicated to keeping young people off drugs and alcohol. Through her work with MCADY, Ann met many wonderful people in the Detroit area and across the nation. Her family remains very proud that she dedicated herself to such meaningful work for many years. She also participated in P.E.O. and enjoyed golfing, skiing and family vacations. Ann was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Robert, Donald, Howard and Raymond. She is survived by her beloved husband Kirk, daughter Judy Hansen Peters (Mark), son David (Laura MacKay Hansen) and four grandsons: Benjamin Peters and Matthew, Jacob & Zachary Hansen. She is also survived by her sister, Wanda Taylor Eninger of Spencer, Iowa, and sister-in-law, Suzonne Stewart Taylor of Dover, Delaware, in addition to her nieces, nephews and cousins. The Hansen family held a funeral service for Ann on Saturday, August 10 at First United Methodist Church of Birmingham. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the or the . Ann Hansen was an amazing woman whose memory will be cherished. Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Ann's extended family and friends (notably Marcela Nieto, Kathy Kaye and Janet Jerge), Pomeroy Living Rochester Hills, Seasons Hospice, numerous caregivers and doctors (particularly Dr. Janet Dubeck). Ann's daughter and son would like to express their love and gratitude to their father, who enabled Ann to stay home during most of her illness. Ann and Kirk's love for each other remains beautiful, powerful and eternal.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 11, 2019