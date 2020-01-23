|
Crew, Alice B. of Keego Harbor, January 18, 2020. An artist, educator and gracious soul who dedicated her life to others. Preceded by her husband of 66 years Lewis A. Crew and survived by her daughter Cathy (Brian) of Sylvan Lake, MI, sons Charles (Nancy) of Raleigh, NC and Thomas (Brenda) of Long Beach, MS; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A graduate of Unionville High School, Michigan State College and Oakland University. She started her career as an Interior Decorator for J.L. Hudson, before becoming a public school teacher in Pontiac and West Bloomfield. A resident of Sylvan Lake for over fifty years her home was a haven for friends and family. Along with her husband Lewis they spent their golden years constructing a wide variety of woodcrafts under the moniker Crewcraft. Little pleased her more than giving these items away as gifts to anyone who showed her friendship and kindness. She spent her last two and a half years at Magnolia by the Lakes retirement facility. One of the original residents there, she considered it her final home and was an integral member of its thriving social community. There will be a visitation on March 14 at 10 a.m. and a memorial service at 11 a.m. followed by a reception at the Sylvan Lake Community Center. Interment will be at the Great Lakes National Cemetery
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 26, 2020