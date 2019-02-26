|
CHURCHILL, ALICE of Ortonville, Michigan, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on February 21, 2019. Cremation has taken place. Alice was born and raised in Berkley, Michigan and was the daughter of the late Earl and Viola Bale. She was a graduate of Berkley High School and employed by A&P until her retirement. Alice enjoyed many sports, bingo and cards. She was a Senior Olympian and won several Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals. She attended the Calgary Olympics in 1988. Alice was a long time member of the Ortonville Senior Center, Troy Elks and Seymour Lake United Methodist Church where all the members loved and embraced her. Alice is survived by her daughter Sheryl, son Dennis (LuAnn), seven Grandchildren and five Great Grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, her son Gary, and her dog Bailey. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11-12 at Seymour Lake United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 3050 S Sashabaw Road, Oxford, MI 48371. Service will be from 12 to 1 with a Luncheon to follow. Pastor Debbie Yencer will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Alice’s Church or a . Tributes may be shared on Alice’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/Alice Churchill).
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 27, 2019