Gleeson, Alice Ann, age 85 of Waterford, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years to L. John; loving mother of Janell Gilardone, Carrie Lytle (Jon), Mary Gleeson - Meade (Charlie) and the late John L. Gleeson; proud grandmother of Sophia, Ben, Erin, Jackie and Charlie II. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Alice retired from the Southfield School District. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am (In state at 10:00 am) on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 80 S. Lynn, Waterford. Visitation will be on Friday from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black and Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Rd., White Lake. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of your choice.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 15, 2019
