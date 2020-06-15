age 86, of White Lake, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Loving mother of the late James (the late Connie), the late Thomas Jr. (Mary), Edward (Sue), the late Tracy Hill, Teresa (Kevin) Toller, John, Terry (the late Daniel) Robbins and Daniel. Alice leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9086 Hutchins in White Lake. The family will receive friends at church from 10:00am until the time of mass at 11:00am. Burial to follow at White Lake Township Cemetery.



