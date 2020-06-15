Alice L. Cork
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 86, of White Lake, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Loving mother of the late James (the late Connie), the late Thomas Jr. (Mary), Edward (Sue), the late Tracy Hill, Teresa (Kevin) Toller, John, Terry (the late Daniel) Robbins and Daniel. Alice leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9086 Hutchins in White Lake. The family will receive friends at church from 10:00am until the time of mass at 11:00am. Burial to follow at White Lake Township Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved