of Waterford; February 8, 2020; age 90; Beloved wife of the late Robert; Loving mother of Herman (Nancy) Ruple, Sue Dumbrigue, Brenda Kay (Max) Holmes and Robert (Brenda) Ruple; Dear sister of Joyce Vickery, the late Herman Wilson and the late Barbara Jones; Also cherished by 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Ruple retired from General Motors after 28 years of service. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and volunteered at the Red Cross for over 15 years. She is loved and cherished by all who knew her. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Karmanos Cancer Institute. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 12, 2020