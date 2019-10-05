The Oakland Press Obituaries
Alice Odella Lawson

Alice Odella Lawson Obituary
Alice Odella Lawson, age 98, of White Lake, died Thursday, October 3, 2019. She is survived by her three children: Arlette Hinze, Dale Lawson, and Penny (George) Hawkins; her nine grandchildren: Michelle (Dennis) Akels, Stephanie Dudek, Mike (Beth) Hawkins, Matt (Angela) Hawkins, Stacy Hawkins, Karena Perry, Rachel (Brett) Meyer, Sarah Lawson, and Jared (Rachel) Lawson; ten great-grandchildren: Hannah (Brody) Everts, Hailey Cotter, Corey Perry, Caitlyn Perry, Jake Hawkins, Luke Hawkins, Ava Lawson, Jade Meyer, Macy Hernandez, and Lauren Crawford; and two great great-grandchildren: Warren Everts and Jayce Cotter. Alice was born July 27, 1921, in Ramsey County, North Dakota, the daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Arnie and Anne (Thorson) Halvorson. She and Frank Lawson were married for sixty seven wonderful years. Throughout her life, Alice enjoyed many hobbies, including playing cards, gardening and canning vegetables and fruits she grew, traveling, camping and being outdoors. As a loving wife and mother, Alice also served as a Cub Scout Den Mother. She was a valued member of the Cedar Crest Lutheran Church in White Lake for seventy years, and served as a member of the altar guild there for over thirty years. Alice also took pride in her thirty years of volunteer experience with Focus: HOPE, an organization devoted to helping young adults overcome workplace and community adversities. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents, Arnie and Anne; and her siblings. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road, White Lake, Michigan, 48386. On Wednesday, Alice will be taken to Cedar Crest Lutheran Church, 485 Farnsworth Road, White Lake, Michigan, 48386, to lie in state from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Those desiring may consider memorial contributions to Cedar Crest Lutheran Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association of America. A burial will take place at Great Lakes Nation Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 6, 2019
