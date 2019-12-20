The Oakland Press Obituaries
More Obituaries for Aliki Dzahristos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aliki N. Dzahristos

Aliki N. Dzahristos Obituary
DZAHRISTOS, ALIKI N. of Independence Twp. Mich.; December 19, 2019; Age 89; born June 15, 1930 in Kefalonia, Greece. Daughter of the late Nikolaos and Akrevi Vitsentzatos; wife of the late Nikolaos G. Dzahristos; mother of Roula and Dewey Simmons, George N. Dzahristos and John N. and Diyana Dzahristos; grandmother of Nikoletta, Alexios, Nikolas, Teresa and Vanessa; sister of Stamenia, Foula, Maki and the late Augusta, Dimitri, Bobby, and Yamadina; also survived by many nieces and nephews, and many loving friends who are also considered family. She was a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society of St. George. She loved gardening, cooking, entertaining and spending time with her family. Aliki was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church where she will lie in state Monday, December 23, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of the service at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Dr. James Honeycutt officiating. Interment to follow at Ottawa Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford Sunday 4-8 p.m. Trisagion Service Sunday 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Bloomfield Hills, MI. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 22, 2019
