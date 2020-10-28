CAMPBELL, ALLEN E. “DYNAMITE” of Waterford, went to be with the Lord October 27, 2020 at 85 years of age. Loving husband of Gladys for 65 years; cherished father of Donna (Randy) Sapelak, Sherri (Jerry) Harvey, and Jeffery (Lisa) Campbell; grandfather of 13; great grandfather of 21; great great grandfather of 1; brother of Elmer (Marie) Campbell and Leroy (the late Alice) Campbell; preceded in death by 8 siblings; and survived by many many wonderful nieces and nephews. Al was a steamfitter/pipefitter by trade and member of UA Local 636. He was an all around outdoorsman and sportsman. Al was always doing something; hunting; golfing; bowling; fishing; camping; traveling; softball; shuffleboard; pickle ball; and more. Al and Gladys were recognized by Airway Lanes for their 40 years of bowling; member of the Golden Agers for 21 years; participant and Gold Medal Sr. Olympian in Waterford Senior Olympics. Al could do it all. He will be missed for his great sense of humor; quick one liners; and corny jokes that left you thinking “wait a minute”. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends - until we meet again. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. Family will receive friends Friday 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Private burial White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. To post a tribute visit, www.CoatsFuneralHomecom. Watch on Facebook Live at Coats Funeral Home Facebook page.



