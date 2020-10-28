1/1
ALLEN E. "DYNAMITE" CAMPBELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALLEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMPBELL, ALLEN E. “DYNAMITE” of Waterford, went to be with the Lord October 27, 2020 at 85 years of age. Loving husband of Gladys for 65 years; cherished father of Donna (Randy) Sapelak, Sherri (Jerry) Harvey, and Jeffery (Lisa) Campbell; grandfather of 13; great grandfather of 21; great great grandfather of 1; brother of Elmer (Marie) Campbell and Leroy (the late Alice) Campbell; preceded in death by 8 siblings; and survived by many many wonderful nieces and nephews. Al was a steamfitter/pipefitter by trade and member of UA Local 636. He was an all around outdoorsman and sportsman. Al was always doing something; hunting; golfing; bowling; fishing; camping; traveling; softball; shuffleboard; pickle ball; and more. Al and Gladys were recognized by Airway Lanes for their 40 years of bowling; member of the Golden Agers for 21 years; participant and Gold Medal Sr. Olympian in Waterford Senior Olympics. Al could do it all. He will be missed for his great sense of humor; quick one liners; and corny jokes that left you thinking “wait a minute”. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends - until we meet again. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. Family will receive friends Friday 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Private burial White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. To post a tribute visit, www.CoatsFuneralHomecom. Watch on Facebook Live at Coats Funeral Home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
(248) 620-4142
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved