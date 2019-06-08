|
|
SETTLES, Alphonso "Raleigh" - age 83, passed away Wednesday June 5, 2019 at his residence. He leaves to cherish his memory: loving wife, Annette Settles; children, Eddie (JoAnna) Settles, David (Nancy) Settles, Garry Settles, Tamara (Brenda) Wyant-Snowden and Alnetria (Arendall) Lee; a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Family hour 11:00 AM Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, 143 Oneida Street, with Funeral Service commencing immediately at 11:30AM. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry St. Pastor Douglas P. Jones, Officiating. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the church 11:00 AM Thursday. Mr. Settles will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 1:00PM – 8:00PM Wednesday.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 11, 2019