Christler Funeral Home
1471 W Houghton Lake Dr
Prudenville, MI 48651
(989) 366-7212
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
Alvin Joseph Collins Obituary
Collins, Alvin Joseph, age 88, of Prudenville passed away on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Lee Memorial Health System in Fort Myers, Florida surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial for Alvin J. Collins will be conducted at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Father Peter Eke officiating. Interment will be in White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, Troy, Michigan. Christler Funeral Home - Prudenville Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 6, 2019
