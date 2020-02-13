The Oakland Press Obituaries
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Alwine Petri Obituary
Alwine M. Petri, age 87, passed away February 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Max Petri. Loving mother of Lauren (Joe) Dawson, Susan (Chuck) Cuddington, Debera (the late Larry) Nemitz, Deanna (Louise) Petri, Max (Vivian) Petri, Kevin (Christine) Petri and the late Douglas Petri. Proud grandmother to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by 5 brothers and 4 sisters, and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. In state Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Royal Oak. Burial at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 E Fifth Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067. Share a memory at
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 14, 2020
