Amy Isabel Hoult

Amy Isabel Hoult Obituary
Hoult, Amy Isabel, age 94, of Rochester went home to be with the Lord on January 31, 2020. Amy was born to Harry and Bessie Hoult on January 8, 1926, she lived in the same house she was born. Amy graduated from Rochester High in 1943. She retired from Michigan Bell after 35 years of service. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and volunteered at the OPC for 26 years doing income taxes for low income families. She also volunteered at city hall stuffing property taxes along with volunteering at the Red Cross for 25 years. Amy is survived by five nieces, five nephews, two special friends Cindy (Dave) Ward and Diane (Fred) Fayle, as well as her caregiver and nephew Edward Sheppard. A Memorial service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo St. Rochester. Inurnment will be at Mount Avon cemetery at a later date. Online guestbook
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 5, 2020
