Thornton, Andrea Denise, longtime resident of Highland and Waterford, passed away on February 15, 2019 at the age of 46. She was preceded in death by her father, Sheldon Thornton (Jan) and is survived by her mother, Denise (Roger) Frentheway, as well as many dear family members and friends. Andrea loved life and brought much joy to everyone who knew her. Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place at Commerce United Methodist Church, 1155 N. Commerce Rd., Commerce Twp., on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Dean Wyllys to officiate. Burial Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions are encouraged to a . For further information, please phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248.684.6645 or visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 27, 2019