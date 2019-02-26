The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea Denise Thornton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrea Denise Thornton Obituary
Thornton, Andrea Denise, longtime resident of Highland and Waterford, passed away on February 15, 2019 at the age of 46. She was preceded in death by her father, Sheldon Thornton (Jan) and is survived by her mother, Denise (Roger) Frentheway, as well as many dear family members and friends. Andrea loved life and brought much joy to everyone who knew her. Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place at Commerce United Methodist Church, 1155 N. Commerce Rd., Commerce Twp., on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Dean Wyllys to officiate. Burial Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions are encouraged to a . For further information, please phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248.684.6645 or visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now