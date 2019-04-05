The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Paulson, Angeline B.; of Waterford; March 29, 2019; age 97; Loving wife of the late William M. Paulson; Beloved mother of William (Martha) Paulson, Jr. and John (Mary) Paulson; Dear sister of Stephen, Mary, Stan, John, Walter, Irene and Joseph; Cherished grandmother of Bill, Adam and Alex; Great-grandmother of William IV, Andrew James, Nathan, Zachary and Layla. Beloved friend of Bev Novack and Jeannine Nelson. Mrs. Paulson was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 5481 Dixie Highway, Waterford. Celebrant Father Scott Thibodeau. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the church on Friday 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Church. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 7, 2019
