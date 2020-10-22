1/
Angelo Antonio Zilli - July 2, 1932-October 14, 2020. Angelo was born to Rosina (nee Campagna) & Antonio Zilli in Castion Di Zoppola, Italy. He passed away at the age of 88 after a short battle with cancer. Angelo died at home in Farmington Hills, MI with his wife Marie and daughter Debra by his side. He is survived by his wife Marie, daughter Debra (Richard) Robarge with 1st wife Shirley, 3 grandchildren Carolyn Robarge, Cindy (Scott) Tuchklaper, Jason (Kristi) Robarge, step daughter Brenda (Bill) Jaremba in addition to 5 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Merry McQuiddy & cousin Guido (Eileen) Campagna. Angelo was preceded in death by his brother Franco Zilli and his parents. Angelo immigrated to Canada in 1950 and became a US citizen in 1963. Angelo spent his life building custom homes and was well known for his fine craftsmanship. Forever grateful Dad, Love you! There are no services at this time. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
