KELLY, ANN “ANNIE” passed away peacefully after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis on Monday, April 27, 2020. Annie was born December 29, 1930 in Pontiac to Anna and Peter Cantor, Romanian immigrants. She was a graduate of Pontiac High, Class of 1949. Following graduation she worked in the record department at Kresge’s where she developed her great love of music, especially Jazz and Big Band, and would eventually meet David Kelly. They married in 1954 and she became a devoted mother of the “Kelly Girls”: Kellie, Kristie, and Kerrie. After losing Dave in 1961 she showed incredible inner strength and became the sole provider, protector, and parent to her girls. In spite of his death she also managed to forge a strong bond with Dave’s family that continued throughout her life. Ann worked steadily for over 60 years, first at Community National Bank and then T&C Credit Union, where she would first retire in 2000 at age 70. After deciding retirement wasn’t for her she returned to work at T&C, now known as Genisys. For health reasons she finally retired for good in 2010 at 80 years old. Aside from her strong family ties and lifelong friendships she especially enjoyed trips to Vegas with her sisters. She will always be remembered for her devotion to her friends and family, her quick wit, her “seasoned” vocabulary, and her infectious laugh, often in improper settings. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Kellie A. Kelly, Kristie Kelly, and Kerrie (Daniel) Abell; grandchildren, Christopher (Kelly), Marissa (Tony), Jameson (Kelsey), and Lucas; great grandchildren, Avery and Dylan; many nieces and nephews and all of her good friends. She was preceded in death by her husband David; siblings Frances, John, Caroline, Nick, Danny, Sandy and Cornell; her in-laws Chuck, Pauline, Jess, Judy, and her son-in-laws Mark Edgeworth and Larry Gorsuch. Private services will be held with burial at Perry Mt. Park Cemetery, Pontiac. Arrangements COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. To post a condolence,
Published in The Oakland Press on May 3, 2020