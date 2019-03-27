The Oakland Press Obituaries
ANN C. PHAGAN

ANN C. PHAGAN Obituary
PHAGAN, ANN C., of Clarkston, passed away, Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 82 years of age. Born February 10, 1937 in Pontiac, Michigan the daughter to the late Clyde and Mary George. Beloved wife to the late Eugene Phagan; dearest mother of Don (the late Susan) Cozart, Shelia Kirby, the late Mary Beth Cozart and the late Rebecca Cozart; loving grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 11 with one on the way. Also survived by her BFF Laura Love and will be sadly missed by many, many friends and family. Ann retired from General Motors. She had too many hobbies to mention and had a gracious heart, giving to numerous organizations. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday March 29, 2019 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Pontiac. Family will receive friends at the funeral Thursday from 4-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 28, 2019
