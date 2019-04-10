|
|
Ann Louise Kimball, age 92, of Royal Oak, April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Tom (Joan) Kimball, Kristen Kosinski, Lisa (Richard) Combe, and John (Kathryn) Kimball. Dear grandmother to eleven and great-grandmother to nineteen.Visitation Friday, April 12, 4 - 8 p.m., at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd. (4 blks. E. of Woodward). Funeral service Saturday, 10:30 a.m., at Emmanuel Bethel Church, 4000 Normandy Rd., Royal Oak. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com to share a memory.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 11, 2019