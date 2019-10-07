|
Ann (Arnold) Thompson, a Christian woman, wonderful daughter, devoted wife, beloved mom, grandmother and great-grandmother was called home to glory Saturday October 5th at 3:40 pm. Ann was 79. Ann was born in Rochester, Michigan on December 18th, 1939 to Martha Mae (DeMain) and Ora Leon Arnold. Ann was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and devoted husband of 59 years David George Thompson Sr. Theirs was a love built on Christ to last for eternity. Ann is survived by her children Lenora (Steve) Saunders, David (Gwenna) Thompson, and Douglas (Rebekah) Thompson who were blessed by God to call her mom. Ann is also survived by her grandchildren Aimee (Tracy) Davis, Amanda (John) Vehlewald, Adam (Kate) Smith, Andrew (Jennifer) Smith, William (Stephanie) Thompson, Michael Thompson, Jessica Thompson, Samuel Thompson, Sarah (Matt) Paradiso, Matt (Haley) Saunders, Robert Varga and Villimay Varga who were blessed by God to call her Grandma. Ann is also survived by her great-grandchildren Sadie, Carter, Gracie, Arthur, Addison, Sawyer, Jolene, and baby Vehlewald, who were blessed to know her as Great-grandma (Gigi). She was proceeded in death by her beloved brother-in-law, Donald William Thompson, dear sister, Ada Marie Thompson and sister-in-law Harriet Arnold. Ann was a dedicated mother to her three children, devoted and involved grandmother, and loving and involved great-grandmother. She was a resident of Washington Township for 44 years. Ann was a cherished member of Addison Township Community Church. A Memorial service is planned for two o’clock in the afternoon on Thursday October 10th, 2019 at Addison Township Community Church, 3020 Lakeville Road Oxford, MI with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers it was Ann’s desire for Memorial Donations be sent to Addison Township Community Church, 2765 Lakeville Road Oxford, MI 48370. For further information go to
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 8, 2019