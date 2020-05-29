Ann Waldera
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Clarkston, formerly of Alpena. Passed away May 25, 2020; age 96. Preceded in death by her husband Charles R. “Wally” Waldera, three sisters Doras, Jean and MaryLou and two brothers Kenneth and Dan. Loving mother of Kay Johnson. Also survived by one brother Allan, many nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Ann retired from Sears Optical Department. She was active in the Order of Eastern Star Pontiac Charter 294, VFW Auxiliary Life Member #2496, Gray Lady for the American Red Cross at Alpena General Hospital, played organ for the Waterford Golden Warblers, member of Independence Township Senior Citizens, member of First Presbyterian Church of Alpena before moving to Clarkston. Private Graveside Service at Evergreen Cemetery, Alpena. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Home, Alma. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
She was a loving person. She will be greatly missed for her smile and beautiful music.
Linda Carlsom
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved