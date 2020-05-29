of Clarkston, formerly of Alpena. Passed away May 25, 2020; age 96. Preceded in death by her husband Charles R. “Wally” Waldera, three sisters Doras, Jean and MaryLou and two brothers Kenneth and Dan. Loving mother of Kay Johnson. Also survived by one brother Allan, many nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Ann retired from Sears Optical Department. She was active in the Order of Eastern Star Pontiac Charter 294, VFW Auxiliary Life Member #2496, Gray Lady for the American Red Cross at Alpena General Hospital, played organ for the Waterford Golden Warblers, member of Independence Township Senior Citizens, member of First Presbyterian Church of Alpena before moving to Clarkston. Private Graveside Service at Evergreen Cemetery, Alpena. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Home, Alma. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.