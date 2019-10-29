|
Anna Jannetta, 89, of Rochester Hills, MI, passed away on October 23, 2019. She was born in Detroit, MI on June 3, 1930 and was married to James Jannetta on September 4, 1970. She was survived by her son; Wayne Peterson, stepson; Dennis (Cathy) Jannetta, daughter-in-law; Bernadette (Brian), seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband; James Jannetta, son; Len Peterson and grandson; James Brian. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. with a scripture service at 7 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Drive, Rochester, MI 48307. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church in Rochester. Interment will be held at Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery in Rochester Hills immediately following mass.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 31, 2019