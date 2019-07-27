The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
ANNA SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA L. SMITH

ANNA L. SMITH Obituary
of Waterford, formely of Clarkston; July 20, 2019; age 82; Beloved wife of the late James R. Smith, married for 65 years; Loving mother of Rick (Renee) Smith and Jamie L. Kramer; Dear sister of Bonnie McIninch, and preceded in death by Charles Terry, Robert Terry and Eloise Carter; Also cherished by three grandchildren, Jeremy (Kendra) Kramer, Melissa Kramer, and Jayson Smith; 5 great-grandchildren, Peyton, Mikayla, and Avery Kramer, and Ryan and Lily Smith. Mrs. Smith retired from Times Realty, was involved in 4-H as a leader, and Dixie Saddle Club. Mrs. Smith loved to dance, and taught at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. She was also a lifetime member of her high school sorority Trobes. In recent years, she cherished monthly lunch-ins with her beloved friends from high school. Mrs. Smith loved surrounding herself with friends and family, and was loved by all. Mrs. Smith was a member of The River Church. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at The River Church, 3411 Airport Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the Church on Wednesday 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on July 28, 2019
