ANNA M. HEFNER

ANNA M. HEFNER Obituary
Hefner, Anna M., of Pontiac, age 63. July 27, 1956 - August 16, 2019. Beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother. She is survived by her mother (JoAnn Visniski), sister Teresa (Rod Clifton), brother Stan (Jennifer Visniski), daughters Tammy (Matt Wyatt) and Tara (James) Spooner and grandchildren Neleh and Aaron. She was preceded in death by her father Arthur Visniski and sister Sheryl. In lieu of a memorial, please make donations to the Americans .
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 24, 2019
