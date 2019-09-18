The Oakland Press Obituaries
of Auburn Hills, formerly of Pontiac; passed away peacefully September 17, 2019; age 100. Preceded in death by her husband Jacob Ramig Sr. and siblings Joseph Kamrad, Kathryn Carson, Steve Kamrad, Evelyn Tryzinski and Eva Durkan. Loving mother of Jacob (Janice) Ramig, Jr., Geri (Rev. Larry Sr.) Loree and Ronald (Dale) Ramig. Proud grandmother of Rebecca (Patrick) McHugh, Jacob (Jill) Ramig III, Rev. Larry (Teresa) Loree Jr., Dena (Mark) Blossey, Jennifer Boertmann and Timothy Ramig and 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Anna was a longtime member of St. Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed traveling and dancing. Friends may visit Friday 2-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday 11 am at St. Trinity Lutheran Church, Clarkston with visiting at church 10 am until the service. Interment Perry Mt. Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Season’s Hospice or St. Trinity Lutheran Church. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 19, 2019
